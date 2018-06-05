WeatherSevere Storms in North Texas
SEATTLE (CBSNEWS.COM) – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Monday sued Facebook and Google, saying the companies failed to maintain information about political advertising as required by state law.

Washington law requires the companies to maintain information about buyers of political ads, the cost, how they pay for it and the candidate or ballot measure at issue, according to the lawsuits, filed in King County Superior Court on Monday. The companies also must make that information available to the public upon request.

Ferguson said neither Facebook nor Google did so, even though Washington candidates and political committees have spent nearly $5 million to advertise on those platforms in the past decade.

“Washington’s political advertising disclosure laws apply to everyone, whether you are a small-town newspaper or a large corporation,” Ferguson said in a statement. “Washingtonians have a right to know who’s paying for the political advertising they see.”

Social media companies have been under pressure to be more transparent when it comes to political ads, including issue ads, which factored prominently in Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. elections.

