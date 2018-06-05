NEW YORK - MAY 4 Kate Spade and Andy Spade attend the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council's Annual Downtown Dinner at Cipriani 55 Wall Street May 4, 2006 in New York. (Photo Donald Bowers/Getty for Company Agenda)

NEW YORK (AP) — Law enforcement officials confirm that fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in New York in an apparent suicide.

Spade was 55.

“She was a creative tour de force, a feisty female designer. Her aesthetic was simple, elegant and chic based on 1950s fashion,” said former assistant manager for Kate Spade in Dallas, Nell Langford.

Spade’s inspiration was whimsical and ultra feminine. She envisioned her customer doing dishes, but looking sexy doing it, wearing heels and dressed to the nines.

