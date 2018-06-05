FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – NFL analyst Deion Sanders and fellow Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher stopped by the CBS 11 studios on Tuesday where they spoke about the latest controversy where football and politics have mixed once again.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from the traditional White House visit following a Super Bowl championship. Instead, the president invited the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army chorus to “Celebrate America”.

The president reportedly pulled the invite following a low number of players who said they would attend, and he also blamed the NFL sideline protests for the snub.

Urlacher offered his thoughts saying, “I haven’t had a chance to go to the White House because we didn’t win a Super Bowl ring, but I think it would be a cool honor to go. But things are happening and it’s a different world we live in now.”

The NFL recently implemented a kneeling policy that would force NFL players who are out on the field during the National Anthem to stand. However, they can choose to stay in the locker room during the pre-game ceremony.

Urlacher added, “I like the policy if you want to go out for the anthem you have that option. If you don’t want to go out for the anthem then you don’t have to go out there and stand.”

Sanders also offered his opinion saying, “Let’s just play ball. That’s all the fans want to see. They want to see you get on the field and give it your all.”

He added, “Get educated on why you’re kneeling. Get educated on why you’re taking a stand. Get educated and don’t just do it because the cameras are there to capture you.”

Urlacher echoed Sanders’ sentiment and said, “Go out in your communities and do something about it. Back up what you’re doing on the field.”