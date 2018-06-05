WARMINSTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Grass growns around a grave stone in the churchyard of St Giles in the village of Imber on September 12, 2010 near Warminster, England. The village located on Salisbury Plain was evacuated in December 1943 by the military for training US soldiers preparing for the D-Day invasion and villagers were told at the time they would be allowed to return in six months. However despite several attempts and public appeals the villager's hopes were never realised and the village remains to this day in the control of the Ministry of Defence. Despite being located in the middle of a high explosive 'impact area' in the UK's Salisbury Plain military training zone the MoD does grant public access to the village, including next weekend which coincides with the annual St Giles Church Service. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) (credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

SUGAR LAND (AP) — A judge has given a Houston-area school district permission to exhume the remains of what historians believe were nearly 100 imprisoned African-Americans buried in unmarked graves when they died more than a century ago.

The decision Monday means the Fort Bend Independent School District will begin a months-long process to exhume the graves.

Bones were found earlier this year as the ground in Sugar Land was being prepped for a $59 million career and technical center for the district’s students.

The area is near the Old Imperial Farm Cemetery, which contains 31 marked graves for primarily white guards and prisoners on land once part of the Imperial State Prison Farm.

The Houston Chronicle reports that University of Houston anthropology professor Kenneth Brown wants someone with a specialized knowledge of African-American history to help examine the remains.