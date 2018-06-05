(CBSDFW.COM) – I am sure you recognize this name. Andy Gibb (born March 5, 1958) was the youngest brother of Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb of Bee Gees fame. The four brothers had been working together since the early 1960’s. They had their first Billboard-charted song in 1967 called “New York Mining Disaster 1941 (Have You Seen My Wife, Mr Jones).” Their first #1 hit was in 1971 with “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart.” But when the disco era got started, their career went full blast!

Andy went out on his own in 1977 and charted three consecutive #1 hits in a year’s time. He charted nine songs from 1977-1981. Afterwards, he hosted the syndicated TV show “Solid Gold,” a countdown of the top ten hits of the week. He then turned to acting but did not enjoy the same level of success that he enjoyed as a musical performer and recording artist. He developed an addition to cocaine that led to his death (heart failure) on March 10, 1988 at the age of 30.

Andy had one of the hottest summer songs of 1978 called “Shadow Dancing.” Written by all four Gibb Brothers and produced by Andy and Albhy Galuten, the song was released in April 1978 and was on the Billboard chart for 19 weeks. It would be Andy’s last #1 hit in the USA. Running 4:34, the lyrics go like this:

“You got me looking at that heaven in your eyes

I was chasing your direction

I was telling you no lies

And I was loving you

When the words are said, baby, I lose my head

And in a world of people, there’s only you and I

There ain’t nothing come between us in the end

How can I hold you when you ain’t even mine

Only you can see me through

I leave it up to you

Do it light, taking me through the night

Shadow dancing, baby you do it right

Give me more, drag me across the floor

Shadow dancing, all this and nothing more”

So get up and dance!!