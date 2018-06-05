  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
By Cristin Severance
Filed Under:Consumer Justice, Crime, Fraud, Lottery Scammers, millions, Money, Talker

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – According to a new report by the Better Business Bureau, lottery scammers stole more than $100 million from Americans last year alone.

A lottery scam is when someone calls, texts or emails saying you won a huge sum of money–all you have to do is pay a fee to get it.

The Dallas Better Business Bureau held a news conference to announce the findings of a national report examining complaints to the BBB’s scam tracker.

According to the report, 2,820 people reported lottery scams in 2017.

“The biggest take away for anyone, you never have to pay to win anything,” said Phylissia Clark with the Dallas BBB.

Officials say if a victim falls for it, the scammers will keep coming back for more.

“They will work on your emotions, they will threaten you, they will do anything to part you with money,” said Jim Elliot with the Federal Trade Commission.

Elliot said the agency recieved 8,000 complaints about lottery scams in North Texas last year.

More than half of the victims are seniors.

Amanda McMurrey, a United States Postal Inspector, has met victims who lost everything.

McMurrey said one victim even took out a second mortage on their house to pay the scammers.

“It is heartbreaking, to know that someone isn’t going to have a house to live in. They won’t have a home, they can’t pay for their medications,” said McMurrey.

If you believe you’ve fallen victim to a lottery scam, report the crime here:
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s