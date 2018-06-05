DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – You won’t have to shake your money maker if you want to see Ludacris in North Texas this fall, because the multi-talented rap star is one of several acts coming to the State Fair of Texas in 2018 as a part of the fair’s 24 days of free concerts.

The concert series kicks off when the State Fair of Texas opens on the night of September 28, with Kraig Parker as the first performer. Parker will offer a tribute to Elvis Presley. It is the first ‘Flashback Friday’ show which will also feature a tribute to Journey on October 5, a collection of ’80s music on October 12 and a tribute to Selena on October 19.

Ludacris takes the stage on October 13. Musically, he is known for hits like “Stand Up” with Shawnna and “Money Maker” with Pharrell. But even those who are not hip-hop fans will recognize the rapper from movies like “Crash” and the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Also headlining the State Fair’s main stage will be Morris Day & The Time. The band was closely associated with Prince and is known for mixing funk, rock, soul and dance. They scored hits in the 1980s with “Jungle Love” and “The Bird,” and in the 1990s with “Jerk Out.” They take the stage on September 29.

Country music star Aaron Watson arrives in town on October 6, pop music heartthrob Austin Mahone performs on October 7 and country music’s Hunter Hayes entertains on October 14. The renowned Christian music band Casting Crowns will hit the stage on October 20.

The series ends on October 21, the final day of the State Fair, with Latin group Banda Carnival. Check out the full schedule.

Along with the performers on the main stage, those visiting the State Fair can enjoy live music on multiple other stages set up around the fairgrounds. These smaller stages will include local and regional acts like Coffey Anderson, Big City Outlaws, Vocal Trash and the Rock Bottom Boys, among many others.