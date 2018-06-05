Filed Under:Brigette Lisbeth Fuentes, Carrollton Police, endangered teen, Local TV, Luis Manrique, missing teen

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old girl who may be attempting to travel to Mexico with a 24-year-old Dallas man who is currently under investigation for a criminal offense against her.

Brigette Lisbeth Fuentes is 5’7”, 155 pounds with brown eyes and waist-long black hair. She normally wears glasses.

agirl Police: Carrollton 15 Year Old Girl Missing; Likely With 24 Year Old Man Under Investigation

Brigette Lisbeth Fuentes (Carrollton Police)

Fuentes was last seen walking away from R.L. Turner High School on Monday, June 4, wearing a maroon sweatshirt and black pants.  A surveillance photo of her in that outfit is above, right.

Luis Manrique is 24 years old, 5’8”, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is not known to have a vehicle, so the two may be attempting to travel by bus.

manrique 3 pictures Police: Carrollton 15 Year Old Girl Missing; Likely With 24 Year Old Man Under Investigation

Luis Manrique (Carrollton Police)

Anyone who sees Fuentes and/or Manrique, should call 911 or contact the Carrollton Police Department Tip Line at (972) 466-3329 or by emailing CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.

