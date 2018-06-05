CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old girl who may be attempting to travel to Mexico with a 24-year-old Dallas man who is currently under investigation for a criminal offense against her.

Brigette Lisbeth Fuentes is 5’7”, 155 pounds with brown eyes and waist-long black hair. She normally wears glasses.

Fuentes was last seen walking away from R.L. Turner High School on Monday, June 4, wearing a maroon sweatshirt and black pants. A surveillance photo of her in that outfit is above, right.

Luis Manrique is 24 years old, 5’8”, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is not known to have a vehicle, so the two may be attempting to travel by bus.

Anyone who sees Fuentes and/or Manrique, should call 911 or contact the Carrollton Police Department Tip Line at (972) 466-3329 or by emailing CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.