(CBSDFW.COM) – A pastor from West Virginia’s northern panhandle is riding a bicycle from his hometown to North Texas to prove a point.

Pastor Troy Guild started his 1,200 mile journey with only $120 in hand. The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department escorted him out of Middlebourne on the first stage of his ride to Waxahachie, Texas, just south of Dallas.

screen shot 2018 06 05 at 2 25 40 pm West Virginia Pastor Cycling To Texas: This Will Really Be A Journey Of Faith

Pastor Troy Guild (left) and his escort out of West Virginia (CBS)

He does not have any planned hotel accommodations along the way… believing God will help him along the way. Guild expects to make the journey in 24 days.

“This will really be a journey of faith, and I’m excited to see the generosity, and how God will open up doors and take care of me on this journey,” said Guild

Once he reaches Texas, he plans to park his bicycle. Then… Guild wants to drive to Mexico to start a church… along with a food kitchen to help feed children.

