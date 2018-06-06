  • CBS 11On Air

NEW YORK (AP) — Civil rights lawyers have sued the U.S. Commerce Department to stop plans to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

The Manhattan federal court lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of immigrants’ rights groups says racial animus was behind a March announcement that the census will include a citizenship question for the first time since 1950.

The lawsuit claims the question intentionally discriminates against immigrants and will increase fear in their communities. It alleges census participation will be depressed, diluting the economic and political power of residents.

Donna Lieberman, head of the New York Civil Liberties Union, says President Donald Trump’s administration is “weaponizing the census to wage its war on communities of color, immigrants and the poor.”

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

