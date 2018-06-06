  • CBS 11On Air

WACO (AP) — The trial has started for a Waco police officer fired after grabbing a handcuffed man by the throat during a 2016 traffic stop.

The jury was selected Tuesday in the trial of George Neville on misdemeanor assault and official oppression charges. He faces up to a year in jail if convicted.

An investigation found Neville grabbed Qualon Deshon Weaver by the throat during the traffic stop. The incident was captured on video.

Defense attorney Bill Johnston told the jury that Weaver was combative and acting unpredictable. Johnston says Neville didn’t think what he did was inappropriate and acted to protect himself.

Prosecutor Gabe Price told the jury that Neville snapped during the incident and began choking Weaver.

 

 

