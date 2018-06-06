Filed Under:Cardiac Arrest, Grammy-winning, Jimmy Gonzalez, Jimmy Gonzalez y Grupo Mazz, Local TV, Tejano

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jimmy Gonzalez, the frontman for the Grammy-winning Tejano group Jimmy Gonzalez y Grupo Mazz, has died in Texas after becoming ill. He was 67.

gettyimages 83687052 Grammy Winner, Tejano Star Jimmy Gonzalez Dies

Musician Jimmy Gonzalez accepts the Best Tejano Album award during the 9th Annual Latin Grammy Awards held on November 13, 2008 in Houston, Texas.  (Photo credit GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)

A promoter for the group’s label, Freddie Records, says Gonzalez died Wednesday morning in San Antonio. Eloy Leija says Gonzalez, who co-founded the group, had health problems related to diabetes.

Leija says Gonzalez was returning to his native Brownsville following a show and stopped in San Antonio to see relatives when he became ill with low blood sugar issues and suffered cardiac arrest.

Leija says Gonzalez was transported to Methodist Hospital, where he died.

Jimmy Gonzalez y Grupo Mazz earned six Latin Grammy awards for Best Tejano Album, most recently in 2014 for “Forever Mazz.”

Services were pending Wednesday.

Gonzalez and his band have performed in Dallas before.

