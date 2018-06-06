MERRICK, N.Y. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A New York man alleges in a lawsuit that a CVS pharmacy worker told his wife about his Viagra prescription and it ruined his marriage.

Michael Feinberg took a prescription for the erectile dysfunction medication to a CVS store last year.

The New York Post reports the Nassau County Supreme Court lawsuit alleges a pharmacy employee mentioned the prescription to Feinberg’s wife a few days later in idle conversation, allegedly letting her know the prescription not being covered by insurance.

Feinberg says his marriage has “broken down” as a result. The lawsuit doesn’t explain what exactly happened between the couple.

Feinberg is accusing CVS of negligence and seeking unspecified damages for emotional harm.

A CVS spokesman says the pharmacy chain prioritizes protecting customer privacy and that the company takes “and we take our responsibility to safeguard confidential information very seriously.”

