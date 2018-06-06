IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Irving man is charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing two teenagers who were trying to rob him.

Irving Police said Jarrell Ivory Chaney, 31, was the intended robbery target of three teenagers at his apartment.

During the robbery, police said Chaney managed to disarm the juvenile suspect and all three suspects started running away.

That’s when Chaney began shooting at the suspects, first striking Theophilos Greer, 19 who later died at the hospital. Chaney then shot and killed Ishmeal Smithson, 18.

The juvenile suspect escaped injury and has since been located and interviewed.

Chaney is currently in the Irving Jail with the bond set at $1,000,000.

The investigation is still in the early stages and is ongoing.