CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Severe storms, including baseball-size hail, have left a trail of damage from Carrollton to Coppell this morning.

Photo: Adam Levin – More Weather Images – Click Here

So far there have been no reports of injuries, but Carrollton Police confirmed significant property damage along Hebron Parkway and State Highway 121 in the western part of the city.

The storms tracked south and west, bringing high winds and heavy rain and dumping large hail in its path.

The storms turned severe around 12:30 a.m. when the National Weather Service posted warnings for parts of Denton and Collin Counties.

Coppell Police also confirmed reports of damage in their city, but did not provide specific locations.

The first storm that hit Denton, Collin, Tarrant and Dallas Counties quickly dissipated as it approached the Mansfield area.

Other storms were forming in North Texas and were expected to hit some of the same areas.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBSDFW.com for the latest updates.