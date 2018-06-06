  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:Arlington, Carrollton, coppell, Hail, national weather service, severe weather, Weather

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Severe storms, including hail the size of baseballs, left a trail of damage from Carrollton to Coppell to Arlington early Wednesday. Windows and skylights were shattered, car lights were cracked or smashed, and tree branches were knocked to the ground.

“It actually sounded like God was throwing rocks at us,” said Coppell resident Brandi Rafael.

In all, approximately, 20,000 structures and 25,000 vehicles were damaged for an estimated total insured losses from the hail storm – $425 million, according to the Insurance Council of Texas.

 

brandirafael Storms Drop Baseball Sized Hail On North Texas, Shattering Windows: ‘Sounded Like God Was Throwing Rocks’

(credit: Brandi Rafael)

The storms turned severe at around 12:30 a.m. when the National Weather Service posted warnings for portions of Denton County and Collin County. Those storms tracked south and west, bringing high winds and heavy rain to the DFW area, and dumping large hail in its path.

“The sound is what got me,” said Cynthia Schultz of Coppell. “Never heard the intensity of something pounding like that.”

“I heard a lot of commotion going on, and I actually thought someone was trying to break into my house — that’s just how hard the hail was hitting,” stated Coppell resident Charles Peteet. “I’ve been here my whole life in North Texas, Dallas area, and I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

adamlevin Storms Drop Baseball Sized Hail On North Texas, Shattering Windows: ‘Sounded Like God Was Throwing Rocks’

(credit: Adam Levin)

Viewers took many pictures of the enormous hailstones that pelted their homes. Click here to see some of them.

“It’s hard to believe, even holding it in my hands,” Rafael added. “It’s crazy.”

So far, there have not been any reports of injuries, but the Carrollton Police Department confirmed a significant amount of property damage along Hebron Parkway and State Highway 121, in the western part of the city. CBS 11 News crews found smashed windows across several blocks between Interstate-35E and the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

The Coppell Police Department also confirmed reports of damage in their city.

jolenedevito Storms Drop Baseball Sized Hail On North Texas, Shattering Windows: ‘Sounded Like God Was Throwing Rocks’

(credit: Jolene DeVito)

The Hebron Trails apartment complex, located along Old Denton Road in Carrollton, was among the places hit by the large hail. Some drivers there are waking up to a mess, with at least 10 cars damaged. A few people have already come outside to cover up shattered windows.

“It was hail the size of baseballs. Bust out my front windows in my living room. Bust out my car windows like someone took a baseball,” said resident Katrina Winne about the falling chunks of ice that struck early Wednesday. “I know everybody has some type of hail damage.”

The storms were loud and moved fast, but quickly dissipated as they approached the Mansfield area. The DFW area is not expected to see more severe weather on Wednesday, only very warm temperatures through the rest of the week, as those affected by the hail work to clean up the mess left behind.

Comments (14)
  1. Willie William says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:23 am

    I grew up out out in west Texas, saw this happen a number of times.

    Reply Report comment
  2. Sam Katz says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Even the weather is bigger in Texas!

    Reply Report comment
  3. nunya (@JCwillcall) says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:38 am

    God hates Texas

    Reply Report comment
    1. riosam77 says:
      June 6, 2018 at 11:56 am

      Good grief …… It was Mother Nature…..NOT God!

      Reply Report comment
    2. WalterByrd (@WalterB30195623) says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      Nunya, God loves everyone, even you! He really loves Texas!

      Reply Report comment
  4. Jay Barbieri says:
    June 6, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    But will anyone wake up?

    Reply Report comment
  5. Brian Turner (@Freeto_Choose) says:
    June 6, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    “Coppell resident Charles Peteet. ‘I’ve been here my whole life in North Texas, Dallas area, and I’ve never seen anything like this before.'”

    Uh, Charlie …. It just happened a couple of months ago only a few mile away in Plano, Frisco and Allen.

    Reply Report comment

