By Bill Jones
Filed Under:freshman, golf, golfer, Local TV, Noah Goodwin, SMU, u.s. open

DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – Noah Goodwin is only 17 years old, but he’s been playing golf a long time.

“I started to getting into golf when I was in diapers,” said Goodwin.

In the last year, Goodwin has grown up quickly.

screen shot 2018 06 06 at 4 29 35 pm SMU Freshman Will Play In US Open

Noah Goodwin (CBS11 Sports)

He graduated high school early to enroll at SMU and join the Mustangs golf team in January.

In May, he received a sponsors exemption to play in the Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club.

And last August, Goodwin won the U.S. Amateur Championship, earning him a spot to play in the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

“That’s just a dream come true for me.” Goodwin said. “Every kid dreams of playing in the U.S. Open. Getting to live out my dream as early as 17, that’s incredible.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s