DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – Noah Goodwin is only 17 years old, but he’s been playing golf a long time.

“I started to getting into golf when I was in diapers,” said Goodwin.

In the last year, Goodwin has grown up quickly.

He graduated high school early to enroll at SMU and join the Mustangs golf team in January.

In May, he received a sponsors exemption to play in the Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club.

And last August, Goodwin won the U.S. Amateur Championship, earning him a spot to play in the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

“That’s just a dream come true for me.” Goodwin said. “Every kid dreams of playing in the U.S. Open. Getting to live out my dream as early as 17, that’s incredible.”