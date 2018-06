Storms Drop Baseball-Sized Hail On North Texas, Shattering Windows: ‘Sounded Like God Was Throwing Rocks’Severe storms, including hail the size of baseballs, left a trail of damage across DFW early Wednesday. "It actually sounded like God was throwing rocks at us," said Brandi Rafael.

Officials: No Fault Of Ellis County Staff After Baby Born In Jail DiesAuthorities in Ellis County said they are "confident" there is no one on the jail or medical staff that's at fault after a baby, who was born in jail, died in May.

Apartment Pool Where 4-Year-Old Drowned Was Too Cloudy To See Through, City SaysDisturbing new revelations about a swimming pool at a Garland apartment complex where 4-year-old Mariah Anthony drowned on Sunday.

Robbery Target Arrested For Shooting, Killing SuspectsDuring the robbery, police said Jarrell Chaney managed to disarm the juvenile suspect and all three suspects started running away. Then Chaney shot at the suspects.

Appeals Court Hearing For Texas Inmate Who Ate His EyeAttorneys for a North Texas death row inmate who gouged out and ate his only eye are arguing to a federal appeals court that he's too mentally ill to be executed.

Man Sues After CVS Worker Told Wife About Viagra Rx, Ruining MarriageA New York man alleges in a lawsuit that a CVS pharmacy worker told his wife about his Viagra prescription and it ruined his marriage.

Texas Drug Ring Included Sales From Chicken RestaurantAlmost two dozen people have been arrested after Central Texas authorities went undercover into a drug ring that included black tar heroin being sold from a small-town chicken restaurant drive-through window.

Say Goodbye To IHOP & Hello To IHOB, Whatever That IsAll-day breakfast lovers, say goodbye to IHOP. The restaurant posted a tweet suggesting that it is changing its name to IHOB. But the company is not saying what the 'B' means yet.

5 People Injured After Shooting At Dallas Football FieldThe crowd at a football game in Dallas was sent running Sunday after shots started to ring out.

Missing Carrollton Teen Found Safe, Man In CustodyBrigette Fuentes's parents are headed to San Antonio to get her and Carrollton Police are heading there to pick up Manrique.