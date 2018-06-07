WeatherStorms In North Texas | Alerts | Forecast | Radar
Filed Under:Collin County, fatality, Local TV, McKinney, North Texas Weather, severe weather, tree falls on car

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A tree fell on a vehicle in Collin County during severe weather Thursday evening and a person inside the vehicle was killed, according to DPS.

It happened near the Zinger Bat Ballpark just north of Highway 380, east of Custer Road.

screen shot 2018 06 07 at 9 54 26 pm 1 Person Killed During Severe Weather In Collin County

First responders at scene of where a tree fell on a vehicle killing a person inside (CBS11)

As of 9:30 p.m., first responders were still in the park where the tree fell.

DPS said there is no final determination yet as to the exact cause of the deadly incident.

Elsewhere, a lot of rain dropped in Irving during evening rush hour causing resulting in a much slower commute home.

At Texas Motor Speedway, the storms brought some intense wind.  Campers for this weekend’s races had to take shelter.

Hail fell in some backyards in Carrollton, but nothing like the damaging hail some people experienced early Wednesday morning.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s