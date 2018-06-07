McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A tree fell on a vehicle in Collin County during severe weather Thursday evening and a person inside the vehicle was killed, according to DPS.

It happened near the Zinger Bat Ballpark just north of Highway 380, east of Custer Road.

As of 9:30 p.m., first responders were still in the park where the tree fell.

DPS said there is no final determination yet as to the exact cause of the deadly incident.

Elsewhere, a lot of rain dropped in Irving during evening rush hour causing resulting in a much slower commute home.

At Texas Motor Speedway, the storms brought some intense wind. Campers for this weekend’s races had to take shelter.

Hail fell in some backyards in Carrollton, but nothing like the damaging hail some people experienced early Wednesday morning.