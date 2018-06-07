DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A barricaded suspect in one North Dallas neighborhood frightened residents and caused damage to an apartment before being taken into custody.

The roommate of the suspect called 911 this morning warning that the man had come to the second-floor apartment, off Preston Road, making threats. The roommate said he felt unsafe and had left the apartment, but that the man had followed him outside.

When police got to the complex, in the 6200 block in Bentwood Trail, they said the suspect ran back into the apartment, started throwing furniture out a window, and lighting fires inside. The suspect was also deliberately injuring himself.

It took some time, but officers were able to get the man to come out of the apartment and he was taken into custody without incident.

Exclusive CBS 11 News video shows the man being loaded into the back of an ambulance. Neighbors said when he came out it looked like he had several stab wounds.

Once the man exited firefighters were able to get inside the apartment and put the fires out. “There was light smoke [with] no involvement in the structure,” explained Dallas Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Nick Sasso. “It was simply a contents fire. The person had lit some of the furniture and whatnot on fire in the apartment. No other injuries.”

The man was treated by EMS workers at the scene and then taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Just before the lunch hour the fire department was finishing up at the scene, but the investigation into the incident continues. Police have not said if charges will be filed against the man.