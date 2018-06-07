WeatherStorms In North Texas | Alerts | Forecast | Radar
NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – New York City’s chief medical examiner has ruled fashion designer Kate Spade’s death a suicide by hanging.

The determination was released Thursday, two days after the 55-year-old Spade was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment.

A housekeeper discovered her body in her bedroom. Police say she left a note that pointed to “a tragic suicide.”

Designer Kate Spade is photographed at her offices. (Photo by David Howells/Corbis via Getty Images)

Spade’s husband and business partner says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.

Andy Spade said in a statement Wednesday that his wife was seeing a doctor regularly and was taking medication to treat her disease.

He said she “sounded happy” the night before and her death was a complete shock.

Andy Spade said his main concern is protecting their 13-year-old daughter’s privacy as she deals with “unimaginable grief.”

Spade’ss father said he spoke to his daughter the night before she died.

