Fans Using Cell Phones Cause Game Delay At Fenway ParkFans using their cell phone lights caused a brief delay when the Tigers were batting against the Red Sox in the seventh inning at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

Tiger Woods Reportedly Plans To Stay In Yacht During U.S. OpenThe 14-time major champion has reportedly docked his $20 million, 155-foot yacht in the Hamptons as his place to stay during next week's U.S. Open tournament.

America Gets Free Tacos Thanks To Warriors Game 3 WinAs part of their "steal a game, steal a taco" promotion, fans can get a free Doritos Locos taco on June 13 after the Warriors won Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.

2 Eagles Players Planned White House Trip Before Trump CanceledEagles players made individual decisions not go to the White House for a celebration of their Super Bowl title, leaving just two players planning to make the trip before the visit was canceled by President Trump.

Against The Odds, Coram Deo Track Team Headed To StateThe six members of Flower Mound’s Coram Deo Academy state champion boy’s track team know how to overcome obstacles, not the least of which, they don’t have a track.

Colon Hits 243rd Win Milestone As Rangers Beat A's 8-2Bartolo Colon got his 243rd career victory after working five innings Wednesday night as the Rangers beat the Athletics by a score of 8-2. Colon leads all active pitchers in wins and innings pitched.

Hope Solo Believes U.S. Doesn't Deserve 2026 World CupHope Solo is one of America's most decorated soccer players, but she'd prefer the 2026 World Cup to be played in a "more deserving country" than her homeland.

Durant Leads Warriors To 3-0 Lead Over Cavs In NBA FinalsKevin Durant scored 43 points, and the Warriors beat LeBron James and the Cavaliers by a score of 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday to move within one win of a sweep.

Simona Halep To Face Sloane Stephens In French Open FinalSimona Halep reached her second straight French Open final on Thursday. Her opponent in the title match will be Sloane Stephens.

SMU Freshman Will Play In US Open"That's just a dream come true for me." Goodwin said. "Every kid dreams of playing in the U.S. Open."