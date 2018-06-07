Menu
Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
NASCAR
Golf
College
High School
Odds
Shop
Eat.See.Play
Eat
See
Play
Travel
Video
Pick The Best Artichoke By Listening For The Squeak
Artichokes taste amazing. When you're buying one at the store, look for tight leaves and listen for the squeak.
Jeff Jamison's Weather Update
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 98F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
AAA Warns Drivers To Check Their Tires
Have you checked your tires lately? It may be time to if not.
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Scientists Predict Average Dead Zone, But 3X Long-Term Goal
Federal scientists are predicting an average dead zone this summer in the Gulf of Mexico.
Woman Wanted For Shoplifting $20K In Merchandise From Dallas Clothing Store
Police said the crime happened on May 28, 2018 around 6:30 p.m., at a store in the 6100 block of Sherry Lane.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Current Conditions
Live Radar
Weather App
Track The Heat
Share Photos
Mobile 11
Sports
All Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
NASCAR
Golf
College
High School
Odds
Shop
Latest Headlines
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
Justin Thomas took over World Golf Rankings' top spot a few weeks back, and looks poised to make his presence felt at the U.S. Open.
No Indictments For 2 Baylor Football Players Accused Of Sex Assault
John Arthur and Tre'von Lewis had been suspended from the team according to head coach Matt Rhule in March.
Rangers GM Daniels Signs Multi-Year Extension
Despite the Texas Rangers recent struggles, the franchise believes its future is brightest with the current general manager sticking around.
Justify Tunes Up Ahead Of Historic Triple Crown Attempt
Triple Crown contender Justify glided over the track in his first trip over the Belmont Park strip on Thursday. He is the odds-on favorite to complete the series sweep on Saturday.
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
Latest Videos
Jeff Jamison's Weather Update
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 98F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
AAA Warns Drivers To Check Their Tires
Have you checked your tires lately? It may be time to if not.
Arrest After Fire & Standoff With Barricaded Suspect In Dallas
A barricaded suspect in one North Dallas neighborhood causes quite a commotion before he’s taken into custody. The roommate of the suspect called 911 this morning warning that the man was inside a second floor apartment, off of Preston Road, lighting fires and threatening to harm himself.
E.S.P
Eat
America Gets Free Tacos Thanks To Warriors Game 3 Win
As part of their "steal a game, steal a taco" promotion, fans can get a free Doritos Locos taco on June 13 after the Warriors won Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.
Say Goodbye To IHOP & Hello To IHOB, Whatever That Is
All-day breakfast lovers, say goodbye to IHOP. The restaurant posted a tweet suggesting that it is changing its name to IHOB. But the company is not saying what the 'B' means yet.
See
Ludacris Among This Year's Free State Fair Concert Performers
You won't have to shake your money maker if you want to see Ludacris this fall, because the multi-talented rap star is one of several free acts coming to the State Fair of Texas in 2018.
Texas Weather Presents Challenge For Globe Life Park Grounds Crew
With the recent lack of rainfall, many people across North Texas have probably had a hard time keeping their lawns green. But imagine trying to keep an entire MLB field green.
Play
App Helping Children Learn About Finances & Get Work Done
Teaching financial literacy to kids is more than just piggy banks and cash allowance for chores.
High Schoolers Hold Football Game For Students With Special Needs
Special needs students rushed into Highlander Stadium in Highland Park to be a part of the HP Buddy Bowl, a game founded by freshman football player Brayden Schager and his family.
Contests & More
Other
CBS 11
TXA 21
Links & Numbers
Upload Images/Video
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
DFW Outdoorsman
Video
Outfitters
Financing Your Piece of Texas
Share Photos
Travel
Check Out The 5 Best Beach Vacations Along The Atlantic
Take a look at five of the best beach vacations with the widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic coast.
More
CBS 11 Storm Chaser
CBS Entertainment
CBS 11
On Air
On Air Schedule:
3:00 PM
Dr. Phil
4:00 PM
CBS 11 News at 4pm
5:00 PM
CBS 11 News at 5pm
5:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
6:00 PM
CBS 11 News at 6pm
View All Programs
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
June 7, 2018 at 2:19 pm
Filed Under:
Dan Reardon
,
PGA Tour
,
Pro Golf
,
Pro Golf Power Rankings