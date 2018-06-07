We found some of the best outdoor live music venues around DFW.

Safari Nights at the Dallas Zoo: Original artists and tribute bands will fill the park with music for 12 consecutive Saturday nights, running through July 14. Free with paid admission to the zoo.

Levitt Pavilion: Arlington’s 10th anniversary summer concert season runs through July 22 with concerts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Concerts in the Garden: Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s summer music festival at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, runs through July 4.

Rockin’ the River: Float the Trinity River while you listen to top Texas country acts. Catch 30 bands over six weeks at this free music series.

Reunion Lawn Party: Reunion Tower is hosting Reunion Lawn Party on Saturday, June 23. Enjoy food from more than a dozen food trucks, lawn games, a beer garden and music from The Limelight Band.