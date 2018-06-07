DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenager from East Texas found himself in a lot of trouble on Thursday morning after police chased him from Longview to Dallas. That is a pursuit that kept authorities busy for about two hours heading west covering roughly 130 miles.

According to officials, the incident began when the 16-year-old boy stole his father’s pickup truck back in Longview. Police spotted him and followed him westward all the way into Dallas County. Once there, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office joined the Longview Police Department in their pursuit.

UPDATE: @CBSDFW just learned the suspect who led police on a chase was a 16-year-old who stole his dad's pickup truck out of Longview. Charged with felony evading arrest with a stolen vehicle. Chase started in Longview and ended in downtown Dallas. pic.twitter.com/pvviGceRKN — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 7, 2018

At some point during the incident, one of the pickup truck’s tires blew out. As the chase neared its end, traffic cameras in Dallas captured the vehicle traveling on North Texas highways at a high rate of speed, and throwing sparks out of the back as it went along.

The chase ended at about 6:00 a.m. on Thursday morning along the westbound Interstate-30 service road, close to Ervay Street. The teenager, who has not been identified, will now be charged with felony evading arrest and for stealing the truck from his father.