OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Heavy rains caused serious flooding in Oklahoma City on Thursday. Mud and water covered Interstate 235 in red floodwater.

Thunderstorms dropped more than three inches of rain in parts of central Oklahoma that left motorists stranded on freeways and surface streets.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings Thursday after the storms knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses in Oklahoma City and surrounding communities.

No injuries were reported.

Oklahoma City fire Lt. Ray Lujan says firefighters responded to 13 calls after drivers said they needed to be rescued from high water. Flooding closed a portion of Interstate 235 between Oklahoma City and the northern suburb of Edmond.

The Oklahoma Mesonet weather network says 3.04 inches of rainfall were recorded in Oklahoma County before 1 p.m. Oklahoma Gas & Electric says almost 6,000 customers were without power.

