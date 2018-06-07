  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:comedy, Elle Woods, harvard, Legally Blonde, Legally Blonde 2: Red, Local TV, movie, Reese Witherspoon, sequel, White & Blonde

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reese Witherspoon confirms there will be a “Legally Blonde 3.”

The actress on Thursday posted a video on social media of her floating in a pool wearing a pink bikini. The caption read: “It’s true…# LegallyBlonde3.”

Witherspoon starred as Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy, in which the fashion merchandising student enrolls in Harvard Law School to try to win back her ex-boyfriend.

The movie led to the 2003 sequel “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s