COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country eased this week by declining an average 2 cents per gallon.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.76. Nationwide retail gasoline prices settled at $2.94 per gallon.

The association survey found Midland has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $3.10 per gallon. Drivers in the Brownsville-Harlingen area have the state’s cheapest gasoline at an average $2.63 per gallon.

Anyone getting behind the wheel in Dallas can expect to pay $2.83 for a gallon of gas. Drivers in Fort Worth and Arlington are paying slightly less at the pump, shelling out $2.82 per gallon for gasoline.

AAA experts say news that OPEC could possibly reverse the supply reduction agreement with its partners, which has been in place since early 2017, had an impact on oil prices.

