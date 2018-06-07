DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The SPCA of Texas is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any individual(s) who allegedly shot a dog to death in May.

“There is a well-documented link between animal cruelty and human violence,” said SPCA of Texas President James Bias. “Helping the City of Dallas bring these individuals to justice will help stop the cycle of abuse.”

On Saturday, May 26, 2018, the organization received a call from the Dallas Animal Services regarding a deceased dog, allegedly named Titan, found on Dowdy Ferry Road.

A Dallas Animal Services Animal Control Officer removed Titan shortly after getting the call.

The dog was then transferred to the SPCA where a veterinarian performed a necropsy. The veterinarian determined that the cause of death was a gunshot to the left thoracic cavity. Since that time, the SPCA has attempted to find the individual(s) who committed this crime, but the investigation has so far not produced credible leads.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any suspected animal killings in the Dowdy Ferry Road area of Dallas should contact the SPCA of Texas at 214.461.1850.

To report suspected cruelty or abuse to the SPCA of Texas, call 214.742.SPCA (7722) or click here.

The SPCA of Texas will do everything in its power to assist law enforcement as they work with prosecutors to take any cases of animal cruelty as far as possible under state law and bring these individual(s) to justice.