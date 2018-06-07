COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Chopper 11 is over the scene of a crash between a Bland ISD school bus and an 18 wheeler on HWY 80 near the Collin County line.

Triage was set up there and several ambulances responded along with Highway Patrol troopers.

The school bus was stopped at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of US 380 when, for an as yet undetermined reason, the driver of a truck tractor semi trailer, failed to see the school bus and crashed into the back of the bus.

There were 14 people onboard the bus, according to Lonny Haschel, Staff Lieutenant Texas Department of Public Safety.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.