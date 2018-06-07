WASHINGTON, D.C.(CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) participated in a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday.

He was joined by Santa Fe Police Officer Sgt. Robert Shores, U.S. Air Force Airman Devin Belluomini, a graduate of Santa Fe High School, and his sister, Taylor Belluomini, a current student there.

After the ceremony, Sen. Cruz met with students and families of victims to pay his respects and honor the lives lost in the school shooting that resulted in the deaths of eight students and two substitute teachers in May.

“Today we honor the lives of those cruelly taken from us,” Sen. Cruz said. “Right now, all of Texas is lifting up the families and students of Santa Fe, grieving the loss of their loved ones and friends. The love and strength that the world has seen from the Santa Fe community has been inspirational. I am grateful for the opportunity to join them in solemn remembrance today, and will continue working with my colleagues in Congress to ensure every Texas student is safe.”