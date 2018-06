NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It doesn’t matter if you get the tall, grande, or venti — your Starbucks habit just got a little more expensive.

Starbucks says it’s raising the price of a regular drip coffee by 10 cents to 20 cents this week in most U.S. stores. It says a small brewed coffee is now $1.95 to $2.15 in a majority of locations.

The company said Thursday prices remain unchanged on drinks such as lattes and iced coffees in most stores.

Overall, Starbucks Corp. says it has hiked prices by an average of 1 to 2 percent in the past year, though the hike may be higher for particular drinks.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)