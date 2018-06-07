WeatherSEVERER THUNDER STORM WARNING | Alerts | Forecast | Radar
FORT WORTH (AP) — A Texas judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of the mother of a teenager who used an “affluenza” defense in a fatal drunken-driving wreck.

Judge Wayne Salvant issued the warrant Wednesday for the arrest of Tonya Couch after she allegedly tested positive for amphetamine or methamphetamine, violating the terms of her release on bond.

She had her bond revoked once before for failing a urinalysis in March. She had been released for just two weeks when she failed another urinalysis.

Couch was charged with money laundering and hindering apprehension after she and her son, Ethan Couch, skipped the country for Mexico in 2015.

Ethan Couch was released on probation last March. A psychologist at trial blamed “affluenza,” or acting irresponsibly due to wealth, for his actions in a 2013 North Texas wreck that killed four.

