Storms Drop Baseball-Sized Hail On North Texas, Shattering Windows: ‘Sounded Like God Was Throwing Rocks’Severe storms, including hail the size of baseballs, left a trail of damage across DFW early Wednesday. "It actually sounded like God was throwing rocks at us," said Brandi Rafael.

Severed Rattlesnake Head Bites Texas Man Who Decapitated ItA South Texas man nearly died after he bent down to collect the snake he had decapitated moments earlier in his yard and the severed head bit him on the hand.

Robbery Target Arrested For Shooting, Killing SuspectsDuring the robbery, police said Jarrell Chaney managed to disarm the juvenile suspect and all three suspects started running away. Then Chaney shot at the suspects.

Texas Grandmother Fights Back After Teens Storm Into Her HomeA 14-year-old is believed to be one of three suspects who forced their way into a home, terrorizing a grandmother and her husband at gunpoint.

School Bus And Big Rig Collide On Texas HighwayChopper 11 is over the scene of a crash between a Bland ISD school bus and an 18 wheeler on HWY 80 near the Collin County line.

Longview Teen Leads Police On 130-Mile Chase Into DallasA teenager from East Texas found himself in a lot of trouble on Thursday morning after police chased him from Longview to Dallas. That is a pursuit which covered roughly 130 miles.

Volcano Creates New Land After Lava Fills Hawaii Ocean BayA neighborhood called Vacationland on Hawaii's Big Island has disappeared after lava poured into two oceanfront subdivisions, smothering hundreds of homes and filling an ocean bay.

Bar Sued For Role In Mass Shooting At Plano HomeA lawsuit and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission report released Thursday accuses a Plano bar for its involvement in last September's deadly mass shooting at a Plano home during a Dallas Cowboys game watch party.

Officials: No Fault Of Ellis County Staff After Baby Born In Jail DiesAuthorities in Ellis County said they are "confident" there is no one on the jail or medical staff that's at fault after a baby, who was born in jail, died in May.

Woman Wanted For Shoplifting $20K In Merchandise From Dallas Clothing StorePolice said the crime happened on May 28, 2018 around 6:30 p.m., at a store in the 6100 block of Sherry Lane.