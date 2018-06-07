  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:dallas police, Local TV, shoplifting, shoplifting suspect, Surveillance Video

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released surveillance images Thursday of a woman investigators said grabbed $20,000 worth of merchandise off the counter of a Northwest Dallas clothing store.

Police said the crime happened on May 28, 2018 around 6:30 p.m., at a clothing store in the 6100 block of Sherry Lane.

screen shot 2018 06 07 at 2 57 10 pm Woman Wanted For Shoplifting $20K In Merchandise From Dallas Clothing Store

Dallas shoplifting suspect (surveillance)

screen shot 2018 06 07 at 2 56 42 pm Woman Wanted For Shoplifting $20K In Merchandise From Dallas Clothing Store

Dallas shoplifting suspect (surveillance)

Police said the woman wandered around the store as if she was shopping before grabbing and going.

Police said she she left in a black Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information on this case or this suspect can contact Detective K.D. Janse at (214)671-8066.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s