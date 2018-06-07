DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released surveillance images Thursday of a woman investigators said grabbed $20,000 worth of merchandise off the counter of a Northwest Dallas clothing store.

Police said the crime happened on May 28, 2018 around 6:30 p.m., at a clothing store in the 6100 block of Sherry Lane.

Police said the woman wandered around the store as if she was shopping before grabbing and going.

Police said she she left in a black Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information on this case or this suspect can contact Detective K.D. Janse at (214)671-8066.