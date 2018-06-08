ALLEN (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-wheeler carrying a load of wire broke in two in Allen Friday morning, blocking major freeway ramps and spilling the wire onto the road.

The accident happened at around 4 a.m. on the transition from northbound Sam Rayburn Tollway to southbound Highway 75.

Allen police say the truck was overloaded when it broke apart. Crews are working to clear up the spools of wire.

Police expect the ramps to southbound Highway 75 from Sam Rayburn Tollway to be closed through rush hour.

The driver of the big rig was not injured.