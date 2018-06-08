  • CBS 11On Air

JASPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Relatives have dedicated a bench to honor a black man who was chained to a pickup and dragged to his death in East Texas 20 years ago.

A photo of James Byrd Jr., the Texas man dragged to his death in Jasper in 1998. (credit: CBSDFW.COM)

James Byrd Jr. was 49 on June 7, 1998, when he was killed by three white men in Jasper, Texas. During the trials of the three, prosecutors detailed how the men drove Byrd to an isolated spot in Jasper County, beat him, took a logging chain, that was hooked on a pickup, and tied it to his body. The men then dragged Byrd to his death, leaving parts of his decapitated and dismembered body strewn about the roadway.

Painted circles that marked evidence in the dragging death of James Byrd Jr., visible on the county road outside Jasper, Texas on January 27, 1999. (credit: Paul Buck/AFP/Getty Images)

The Beaumont Enterprise reports that Byrd’s family gathered at the Jasper County Courthouse to memorialize him with the bench, then spent the day in a park named after him.

Byrd’s daughter, Renee Byrd Mullins, says she hopes to remind the community that “hate is a learned response.”

The bench outside the courthouse where two of the men were convicted in Byrd’s killing is engraved with the words, “Be the change you want to see in the world.”

