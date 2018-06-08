  • CBS 11On Air

(CBSDFW.COM) – Former President George H.W. Bush is honoring his late wife, Barbara, on her birthday Friday by thanking those who are carrying on her legacy.

The former first lady died on April 17 at the age of 92. At her funeral, she was eulogized as “The First Lady of the Greatest Generation.”

On Friday, Bush tweeted his gratitude to everyone carrying on her work. She was known for being an advocate for literacy with the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

“Sending our gratitude and family love on this special day to all who are helping carry forward the selfless work of one Barbara Pierce Bush. She loved helping others and did so with a joyful heart. Knowing there are so many out there who share her passion puts joy in our hearts,” tweeted Bush.

