GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Some Granbury residents have received blue slips of paper about water testing, but the city wants the public to know, the form titled, “Community Water Test,” did not come from the city or its water utility services.

The city tweeted Friday it has nothing to do with the notices that instruct people to fill a bottle of water for testing and then sign the slip and provide a phone number.

NOTICE: Blue notices placed at many residences in Granbury were not administered by the City and are not affiliated with the City or its water utility services. Granbury works to provide the highest quality drinking water for the community. Learn more at https://t.co/oiMNpEr67F pic.twitter.com/yeeTnGdu7X — Granbury, Texas (@cityofgranbury) June 8, 2018

The city did not say who may be responsible.