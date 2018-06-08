HAWAII (CBSDFW.COM) – The landscape and coastline of the Big Island have changed since the eruption of the Kilauea volcano began five weeks ago.

The USGS released video of the changing coastline.

Scientists said: “Beginning on June 3, lava from fissure 8 entered the ocean at Kapoho Bay. By June 6, lava had completely filled Kapoho Bay and built a delta that now extends over a mile from shore. A helicopter overflight of Kilauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone on June 6, 2018, around 5:00 pm.m HST documented lava-seawater interactions at the ocean entry and the formation of a white plume called laze. Lava entering the ocean builds a platform of new land known as a lava delta. This new land appears stable, but hides a foundation of loose rubble that can collapse into the ocean.”

The volcano eruption on the Big Island has wiped out 600 homes.

Geologists say the ongoing eruptions have pumped out enough lava to fill more than 45,000 Olympic-sized pools and cover Manhattan in 6 and a half feet of lava.