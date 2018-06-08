FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – IKEA has scrapped plans to build a massive new store at the southwest intersection of I-35 and North Tarrant Parkway.

The proposed 289,000 square foot store would have given the chain coverage across the Metroplex since they already have a store in Frisco and Grand Prairie.

But plans for the store — complete with 900 parking spaces covering 27 acres — are no more.

Sr. Public Affairs Specialist for IKEA sent CBS 11 News the following statement:

We are in a rapidly changing retail environment. To be fit for long term growth, we are creating a new business model to make sure we’re accessible and convenient for our customers today and in the future. You may have heard our Global CEO Jesper mention recently in interviews that we are looking to expand to more urban city centers to be more accessible to more consumers. As a result, some of our expansion plans may change, but at the same time we are also investing in our e-commerce and services to ensure customers can access IKEA no matter where they are. While this is an extremely difficult decision, we will not be moving forward with our plans to build a store in Fort Worth, TX. We appreciate the outpouring of support and excitement that our fans have expressed, and we are disappointed that we will not be able to physically join the vibrant Fort Worth community.

The Fort Worth store would have brought about 500 jobs during construction and more than 250 jobs long-term.

It would have been the sixth IKEA store in Texas and the third one in the DFW area.

