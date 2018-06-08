FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly seven months after a 10-year-old girl was killed in a car crash, the mother accused of running a red light is in jail for a manslaughter charge.

Fort Worth Police arrested Danielle McWhorter on Thursday.

Police said Caydence Hubble of Mineral Wells, was thrown out of McWhorter’s vehicle during the crash in November 2017.

Hubble was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened in Fort Worth on Golden Triangle Boulevard.

Hubble was a softball teammate to one of McWhorter’s daughters.