Garland Police, officer-involved shooting, suspect shot
Garland officer-involved shooting (Garland PD)

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday night.

It happened at Miller and Saturn. That area is shut down to traffic during the investigation.

Garland Police confirm one suspect was shot and injuries are non-life threatening. No officers were hurt.

The suspect ran from officers after the suspect was shot.

aois Officer Shoots Suspect In Garland

The suspect and the officers ended up in the 2600 block of South Garland Road.

This is a developing story.

 

