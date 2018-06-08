  • CBS 11On Air

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Death, heat, Tennessee
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Officials say a person has died while attending the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee.

News outlets report Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves confirmed a body was found Friday morning at a festival campground. Coffee County sheriff’s spokesman Lucky Knott says officials are investigating the cause of death but foul play is not suspected.

Officials did not release the person’s name.

Graves said dozens of people have been treated for heat-related issues at the festival that began Thursday in Manchester and runs through Sunday.

Dripping Springs country music band ‘Midland’ was one of several Texas bands that played the festival.

