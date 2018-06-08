WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The stage set where Oprah Winfrey interviewed thousands of her television guests is now part of an exhibition at the Smithsonian.

The exhibit, “Watching Oprah: The Oprah Winfrey Show and American Culture,” opened Friday at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. Winfrey toured the yearlong exhibit on Wednesday, and told “CBS This Morning” that she was honored by the exhibit and the response to it.

Talking to museum director Lonnie Bunch and “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King, Winfrey said, “I often say this. I was born at the right time. I was born when the Supreme Court ruled that segregated public schools were unconstitutional, even though things didn’t turn around immediately, it was a sense of hope and change.”

WInfrey’s story is told through objects from her past on her journey to becoming a media powerhouse. Fans can also write what Winfrey’s daytime talk show meant to them and how she influenced them.

The 64-year-old Winfrey previously donated $21 million dollars to the museum. However, Bunch says that did not influence the decision to create the exhibit.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)