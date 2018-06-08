AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has launched a mobile app so that the public can report suspicious activities or behaviors that might indicate ongoing or future criminal or terrorist activity.

Texas DPS says the iWatchTexas app was created as a partnership between communities and law enforcement.

According to Texas DPS, the app was developed at the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott so that the public can easily report any kind of suspicious activity in Texas, including criminal, terroristic or school safety-related threats.

“The new iWatchTexas mobile app is one of several solutions that Texas is implementing immediately to identify and report those who may pose a threat to our schools and to our communities,” said Abbott. “Our law enforcement officers often rely on vigilant Texans to help keep communities safe, and this new tool will give everyone the ability to quickly and easily communicate with authorities and help prevent future tragedies.”

The app is available on the Apple App Store for iPhone users and the Google Play Store for Android users.

Texas DPS says all reports are confidential and are reviewed by law enforcement analysts.

The app was not designed to report emergencies. Any kind of emergency should be directed to 911.