CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect in the murder of a Carrollton man was arrested after he fled to Mexico, authorities say.

Danny Aragon-Marquez

Danny Aragon-Marquez (Carrollton PD)

Danny Aragon-Marquez fled to Mexico after police say he killed his roommate, 49-year-old Randy Dugger, in May. Dugger’s body was found on May 29 in the house the two shared on Crockett Drive.

Randy Dugger and his wife

Randy Dugger and his wife (Dugger family)

Aragon-Marquez was taken into custody on June 6 by U.S. authorities at the El Paso point of entry to the U.S. from Mexico.

He was returned to Carrollton late Friday evening and was booked into the city jail on a murder charge. He was then transferred to Dallas County jail where he is being held without bond.

