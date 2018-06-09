CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect in the murder of a Carrollton man was arrested after he fled to Mexico, authorities say.

Danny Aragon-Marquez fled to Mexico after police say he killed his roommate, 49-year-old Randy Dugger, in May. Dugger’s body was found on May 29 in the house the two shared on Crockett Drive.

Aragon-Marquez was taken into custody on June 6 by U.S. authorities at the El Paso point of entry to the U.S. from Mexico.

He was returned to Carrollton late Friday evening and was booked into the city jail on a murder charge. He was then transferred to Dallas County jail where he is being held without bond.