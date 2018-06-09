MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Midlothian man is trying to solve the mysterious disappearances of more than a dozen of his animals.

James Kirkland sets traps on his 60-acre homestead, hoping to catch a big predator. He hopes it’s the same one that killed his cat, Sonic, or his goat, Thanksgiving.

“I lost two goats last year. I lost two goats this year,” said Kirkland.

Thanksgiving the goat was killed a week ago, and James believes it was eaten by a bobcat or a mountain lion. He caught a bobcat once in one of his traps.

“It’s a cruel balance between humanity and animals. I want to promote wildlife… but we have to have some sort of agreement. Don’t eat my kids, and I won’t try to trap you,” said Kirkland.

The game warden says there are up to 15 calls every year for sightings of mountain lions — none have been confirmed. They say it’s not impossible to see one.

Over the last 15 years, Kirkland says he has lost five dogs, about eight cats and five goats.

Jason Peel hunts raccoons, hogs and bobcats — animals that are a nuisance to farmers and residents.

“I had one lady who had two small dogs… they got killed. She thought it was a bobcat,” said Peel.

According to the game warden, bobcats are having babies this time of the year and are hunting more to feed them. It’s the reality — and the risk — of sharing a backyard with wild animals.

“That’s the thing. If you’re gonna live in the country, you got small animals, you gotta be on your guard because that quick… a predator will get it,” said Peel.

Kirkland says it’ll be tough to kill a mountain lion if he catches one because they’re so beautiful. The game warden says a hunting license isn’t needed to shoot or kill a mountain lion on your property.