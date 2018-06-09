GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver who was shot by officers Friday evening led police on a pursuit while there were children in his vehicle, authorities say.

Police say, at around 6:30 p.m. Friday, two officers were stopped in traffic at West Miller and Saturn Road when she saw a Ford Explorer crash through a fence at a cemetery and strike a tombstone.

The officers went to investigate the crash. As they approached the driver of the Explorer, the vehicle backed out and began driving towards the officers.

Fearing for their lives, the officers fired their weapons towards the driver. The driver fled the scene and led officers on a chase before he stopped in a business parking lot in the 2600 block of South Garland Avenue.

The driver exited the vehicle when he stopped and was taken into custody.

Police say after the driver was taken into custody, officers found an 11-year-old and a four-year-old in the back seat of the Explorer. The officers did not know they were in there, according to police.

The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Thomas Christopher Irwin, suffered two gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The children and officers involved were not injured during the incident.

Police say both officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave as per departmental policy.

Through the investigation, authorities believe Irwin was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

Irwin is still in the hospital, but police say, when he is released, he will be charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, two counts of endangering a child, driving while intoxicated and evading arrest.