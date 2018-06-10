WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Weatherford firefighter has died after assisting in firefighting operations in West Texas, the department said Sunday.

“It is with great sadness and deepest regrets that the City of Weatherford and Weatherford Fire Department report the passing of Firefighter Richard ‘Andy’ Loller, Jr.,” officials said.

Officials said Loller Jr. suffered a medical emergency while performing wildland firefighting operations in West Texas. He was flown by helicopter to receive medical treatment and was stabilized before he was placed in a medical airplane to Odessa.

While in the flight to Odessa, Loller Jr. passed away.

“We are all deeply shocked and saddened by the news of Andy’s passing,” said City Manager Sharon Hayes. “He will be sorely missed by the community and all who knew and worked with him. Our prayers are with his family at this time.”

The 42-year-old is survived by his wife and two children.