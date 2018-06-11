  • CBS 11On Air

ATLANTA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A former Texas high school football player who authorities say rose to the top ranks of a Mexican drug cartel is set to be sentenced on drug and money laundering charges.

Edgar Valdez Villarreal was born and raised in Laredo and got the nickname “La Barbie”, because of his light eyes and complexion, from his coach at United High School. He’s set for sentencing Monday in Atlanta. Prosecutors are asking a judge to send him to prison for 55 years and order him to forfeit $192 million.

Valdez is accused of sending truckloads of cocaine from Mexico to the eastern U.S. and shipping millions in cash back to Mexico.

He was arrested in Mexico in 2010 and was extradited to the U.S. in September 2015. He pleaded guilty in January 2016 to charges of conspiring to import and distribute cocaine and conspiring to launder money.

